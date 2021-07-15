Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University to soon set up the Department of Film Studies

BHOPAL: A Department of Film Studies will be established at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC), said vice-chancellor Prof. KG Suresh. He made the statement at an online event on Thursday. Meritorious students of MCNUJCís film production course will get the Dr Anil Choubey Gold Medal and a cash prize of Rs 21,000. Anil Choubey was the former registrar of the university.

Retired judge and wife of Choubey, Aradhana Choubey, announced the gold medal in his memory. Aradhana Choubey said that her husband often used to say, ìDo the best you can and go with the timesî. Apart from being a professor of military science, he also had a keen interest in films, journalism and cinematography. He wanted Indian films to be recognised throughout the world. For this, there is a need to bring more talented youths in this field. So, it had been decided to give a gold medal to support and encourage the students, she added.

Choubeyís daughter, Akanksha Choubey, said that, while teaching the students, he used to give practical and theoretical information on every aspect of a film.

Suresh, who presided over the event, said the university had been consistently providing awards and scholarships to encourage students of all classes. The students would also get encouraged by this medal. He said this award would also become a medium to pass on the personality and works of Choubey to the new generation.

Ramprakash Tripathi said that Dr Choubey had worked in the field of education in undivided Madhya Pradesh with diligence. He was also well-versed in law. He made significant contributions in the establishment and development of many educational institutions.