Bhopal: Major lapse on the part of the administration, entry to city's containment zones not been banned

BHOPAL: Entry of visitors to a containment zone in the state capital depends upon permission from the residents of colonies and not according to the guidelines of the administration. This is a major lapse on the part of the administration which has formed containment zones to curb the spread of the Covid infection.
Around 73 containment zones have been formed in the state capital according to micro-level planning, but the entry of people to these containment zones has not been banned. Mostly covered campuses have such kinds of problems where the guards easily allow visitors to enter. Even maids and servants are allowed to enter these campuses unhindered.
Security guards only fulfil the formalities and allow the visitors to enter, while visitors should not be allowed to enter a containment zone at all according to the guidelines and rules. Due to laxity on the part of the administration, visitors can easily gain entry into these campuses.
Security guards say that entry is allowed on the basis of permission of the residents of a covered campus. If the residents allow a person to enter, guards do not have the right to stop them. So, despite the formation of containment zones, visitors are allowed in, putting their own lives at risk, as well as those of others' to say nothing of violation of Covid protocols.
Such lapses should be brought to the knowledge of the collector. ADMs and SDMs will be instructed to ensure proper implementation of Covid protocols in containment zones made to curb the spread of corona in the state capital. Such lapses cannot be tolerated as they put lives at risk. Covid protocols should be strictly implemented and adhered to. People should also cooperate in this matter.Kavindra Kiyawat, divisional commissioner
