Bhopal: Major fire in 3-storey building, goods worth Rs 30 lakh damaged

BHOPAL: A major fire broke out in a three-storey building and damaged goods worth over Rs 30 lakh on Thursday. The building located near Banganga was used as a gowdown of electronic items.

The fire tenders had a tough time to douse the flames due to unavailability of hydraulic machine. The only hydraulic machine of the fire department of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is lying defunct.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm and after getting information fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot. As many as seven fire tenders reached at the site doused the flame after two hours struggle.

According to the fire fighters, the fire broke on the ground floor of the godown and soon spread to the first floor and above.

The area where the fire broke out has several other buildings and shops, but no dame to any other building is reported.

A former corporator of the area Rakesh Jain said the cause of fire will be investigated but the non-availability of hydraulic machine led to a bigger loss in the building.

According to the fire officials, the owner had also used terrace of the building as gowdown. They said that the hydraulic machine had developed snag and it is not in use now, but the fire was doused easily.

Fire engulfs bldg in MP Nagar

A major fire broke out on third floor of a building in MP Nagar on Thursday evening. The fire gutted the entire premises of BPO. The area is dotted with offices and other buildings and any delay would have led to a bigger loss. The furniture including computers and air conditioners in BPO were damaged. The office staff also reached the spot after coming to know of fire.

As the area where fire broke out is located on third floor, the firemen had to climb it after wearing safety gears. The fire broke out at 7.10 pm and it took over 1.5 hours for fire fighters to douse the flames. Short circuit is stated to be the reason of fire.

Fire tenders from nearby fire stations were pressed into action. Fire fighter Javed said they reached the spot at 7:10 pm and when they entered the building, they found it enveloped under thick layer of smoke.