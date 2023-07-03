Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case of theft against a woman, who used to work at a house in Misrod and made away with Rs 7.5 lakh in June 2023, the police said.

The police added that the case came to light when the owner of the house checked his locker to find the cash money missing. By then, the maid had left working at the house.

Misrod police station in-charge (SHO) RB Sharma said that the complainant, Vijay Paswani, resides in the Shalimar Fort Liza colony of Misrod. He approached police on Saturday, stating that a woman named Latabai used to work as a maid at his place from the last few years.

He added that Latabai suddenly told Paswani that she cannot continue working at his home due to various unlisted reasons. Paswani agreed and let her off. However, when Paswani checked his locker on Saturday, he found Rs 7.5 lakh in cash missing from there. Connecting all the dots, he realised that the maid might have made away with the amount and then left working at his home to avoid police action.

He then approached the cops and registered a case against Latabai. The police have registered a case and have begun searching for her, SHO Sharma said.