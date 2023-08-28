 Bhopal: Mahila Morcha Members Tie Hand-made Rakhi To CM Shivraj, VD Sharma
Bhopal: Mahila Morcha Members Tie Hand-made Rakhi To CM Shivraj, VD Sharma

The women, instead of getting the Rakhi from the market, had themselves hand-made it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Rakshabandhan, the members of BJP Mahila Morcha tied hand-made Rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president VD Sharma during a programme at CM House on Monday. The women, instead of getting the Rakhi from the market, had themselves hand-made it.

Overwhelmed by the affection showered by Mahila Morcha workers, Chouhan said that BJP government has launched many schemes for women empowerment. As many as 46 lakh girls - the beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana have reached colleges and the state government was bearing their entire expenditure, said CM. A sum of Rs 1000 is being given to Ladli Behana Yojana and yesterday (Sunday) Rs 250 advance was transferred into their accounts, he added.“ This scheme is the biggest scheme of women empowerment in the world,” he said.

