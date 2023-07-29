Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association prez | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Mahendra Verma has been elected president of UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association. He defeated advocate Suryakant by margin of 44 votes.

Advocate Deepak Shrivastava and Advocate Rajshri Pandey have been elected unopposed as vice-presidents. Advocate Pushpendra Mishra has been elected unopposed as joint secretary. Advocate Nitish Tripathi has been elected secretary while Devendra Singh Negi is treasurer.

Read Also Bhopal: IIFM Professor Emphasises On Urgent Need For Adopting Inclusive Green Economy Concept

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)