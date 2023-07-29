 Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association Prez
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association Prez

Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association Prez

Advocate Deepak Shrivastava and Advocate Rajshri Pandey have been elected unopposed as vice-presidents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association prez | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Mahendra Verma has been elected president of UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association. He defeated advocate Suryakant by margin of 44 votes.

Advocate Deepak Shrivastava and Advocate Rajshri Pandey have been elected unopposed as vice-presidents. Advocate Pushpendra Mishra has been elected unopposed as joint secretary. Advocate Nitish Tripathi has been elected secretary while Devendra Singh Negi is treasurer.

Read Also
Bhopal: IIFM Professor Emphasises On Urgent Need For Adopting Inclusive Green Economy Concept
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man’s Skeleton Found In Kaliyasot

Bhopal: Man’s Skeleton Found In Kaliyasot

Congress To Organise Rudrabhishek Shiva Puran Katha & Kavad Yatras Across State During Sawan 

Congress To Organise Rudrabhishek Shiva Puran Katha & Kavad Yatras Across State During Sawan 

Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association Prez

Bhopal: Mahendra Verma Is UCI Lawyers’ Welfare Association Prez

Bhopal: UCO Bank Business Rises By 16.06% In Quarter Ending June 30

Bhopal: UCO Bank Business Rises By 16.06% In Quarter Ending June 30

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life