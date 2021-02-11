Bhopal: Mahendra Kothari feted with 'Certificate of Honour' in Global Teachers Award 2020

A teacher Mahendra Kothari in the city has been felicitated with 'Certificate of Honour' in Global Teachers Award 2020.

He has also bagged MP’s Best Overall coordinator award 2019-20 in Science Olympiad Foundation. In this award, he received a Trophy and cheque of Rs 1000/- by SOF Olympiad.

The Global Teachers Award 2020 organised by CED foundation and supported by Microsoft in the field of 'in recognition of your dedicated efforts for the contribution to education, social welfare and adolerence awareness through innovative practices'.

Kothari is a senior lecturer of Campion School, Arera Colony, Bhopal. Principal Fr Athnas Lakra SJ gave this award to Kothari in front of the teachers. He congratulated Kothari for their achievements. He said that Kothari is a very earnest and devoted teacher. He has always proved that he is a dedicated teacher and can always derive the desired results from the students.

He said that the noble teaching profession will never lose its strength in the hands of such dedicated teachers. He further said that he also motivated other teachers to work with dedication and achieve more and more in their life.

Vice Principal Fr Amritlal Toppo SJ, congratulated Kothari and gave his warm wishes for making Bhopal and the the school proud.