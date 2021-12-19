Bhopal: Maharashtra cueists to face each other in sub-junior final of national billiards championship

Bhopal: Players from Maharashtra will face each other in the final of sub-juniors’ matches to be played here on Monday. The matches are being played under National Billiards Championship at SAGE university in the city.

In the semi finals played on Sunday evening, the smiling assassin from Mumbai Sumehr Mago won a close contest against Gujarat lad Dhruv Patel by 261-222 points. In another semi final clash, the prodigy from Mumbai, Shayan Razmi, got the better of promising Chandigarh youngster, Ranveer Duggal, winning the cliffhanger by 379-359 points amidst mounting excitement among spectators who thronged to witness the 290-minute duels between four talented cueists.

It was a virtual neck and neck contest in both the matches as players seemed evenly matched. The Sumehr - Dhruv tie was more of a tactical game rather than anything else as one tried to outdo the other. Eventually, it was better potting ability and safety tactics of Sumehr, which got him the victory.

The other semi final tie between Shayan and Ranveer was a contrasting picture. If Ranveer seemed adept at scoring through red pots, Shayan exhibited all round billiards skills. Ranveer scored heavily through his asset whereas Shayan seemed to be the more complete player as he mixed his potting with in- offs and delicate cannons, which ultimately became instrumental in fetching him victory and an entry into the final along with Sumehr.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:37 PM IST