Bhopal: Maharashi Patanjali Sansthan to conduct activities of Yoga Ayog

Minister for School Education will be chairman of the Yoga commission while chairman of Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will hold the post of vice-chairman.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan practices Yoga on International Yoga Day at CM House on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will conduct the activities of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Ayog, which was formed on International Yoga Day on Tuesday after an announcement was made in this regard by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the morning.

The administrative department of commission will be school education department, as per government notification.

Minister for School Education will be chairman of the commission while chairman of Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will hold the post of vice-chairman. There will be five non-government members nominated by the state government, having experience in field of yoga.

The government members in the commission will be representatives of additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary of departments of school education, higher education, technical education, Ayush and medical education, social justice, sports and youth welfare, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, minority and OBC.

An officer said Yog Ayog would have an independent office at the government yoga training centre in the state capital. The state education department issued an order to constitute the commission, which will work for the promotion and education of yoga and to spread awareness about it, the official said.

The commission will prepare schemes related to yoga and ensure their implementation. It will also identify institutions and persons excelling in the field to honour them, he said.

