Bhopal: Mahakaushal, Vindhya MLAs in the race for speaker’s post, both regions less represented in cabinet

BHOPAL: The Speaker and Deputy Speaker are set to be elected at the Vidhan Sabha session next month. A full-time Speaker is yet to be elected after the change of government in the state. Jagdish Dewra and Rameshwar Sharma have been working as pro tem Speakers for seven months.

Just as the Cabinet has decided to elect the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, a competition among the politicians has begun for these two posts. Along with the politicians, a race for these posts has begun between two regions. The lawmakers from the Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions want that the Speaker should be from their areas.

The Speaker was from these regions earlier. Therefore, legislators from these regions wish that the Speaker should be from their regions this time, too. Nonetheless, there is a difference of opinion among the lawmakers. Girish Gautam, who has been elected from the Devatatalav area, in Rewa district, for the fourth time in a row, said the BJP had won 14 of the 15 seats in Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Gautam said he had requested the leaders of the organisation to give adequate representation to this area in the Cabinet so that the people might be happy.

Ramkishore Shukla, Gulsher Ahmad and Shriniwas Tiwari of the Congress were Speakers from from Vindhya region.

An MLA from Sidhi, Kedar Shukla, said Vindhya should be given importance in any form. From 2003 to 2013, the Speaker was from the Mahakaushal region. Ishwardas Rohani was the Deputy Speaker from 1998 to 2003 and, after that, he was the Speaker for 10 years.

An MLA from the Patan constituency in Jabalpur, Ajay Vishnoi, said the Mahakaushal region should get proper representation in the Cabinet. Nonetheless, Vishnoi made it clear that he was not in the race for the Speaker’s post. Vishnoi said he would welcome the decision if someone from Mahakaushal was given a Cabinet berth or elected to the post of Speaker or Deputy Speaker.

Sitasharan Sharma also eyeing the post

Former Speaker Sitasharan Sharma is the most important claimant for the post of Speaker. Sharma has been trying to get that as Rameshwar Sharma, who has been the pro tem Speaker and who has not been given a Cabinet berth, is also in the race for the post.