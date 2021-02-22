Bhopal: Mahabharat in eight scenes, ballet ends with Lord Krishna’s message

Bhopal: A ballet, Dharmkshetre-Kurukshetre, that conveyed the message of Bhagvad Gita was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday evening.

It was part of the first-day of two-day event, Rang Shruti Madhav Mahotsav, organised by Ekrang Socio Cultural Society, Bhopal. The ballet is written by Yogesh Tripathi and directed by Shruti Kriti Barik.

Choreographed by Chandramadhav Barik, Chaitanya Socio-Cultural Society presented the Mahabharata epic in eight scenes beautifully. It began with battle between Kaurav and Pandav. It was followed by Putreshti Yagya, Draupadi ka Swayamvar, Duryodhan ka Upahas, Kaurav-Pandav ke beech chausar ka khel, Shantidoot Shri Krishna and Shankhnad. It ended with preachings by Lord Shri Krishna.

The presentation was a mix of Chhau, contemporary dance, and the blend of Manipuri and Satariya dance. Shruti Dharmesh composed the music.

Guru Sajjanlal Brahmbhatt ‘Rasrang’ and his disciple Dipti Gedam were presented Kala Sadhak Samman on the occasion. A ballet, Swarnamrig, will be staged on Monday evening.