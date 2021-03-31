Bhopal: Maha borders to be sealed

BHOPAL: The Maharashtra borders will remain sealed till further orders. Besides that, the Maharashtra-bound buses will be out of roads till April 15. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued the above directives at a meeting that continued for five hours on Wednesday. Chouhan held the meeting to review the situation arising out of the resurgence of the coronavirus. The CM also said processions to celebrate Rang Panchami or Dhol Gayras would not be allowed. He also said the lockdown would be only on Sundays – from Saturday night to Monday morning.

Putting all speculations over lockdown to rest, the Chief Minister said there would not be any long haul of lockdown anytime soon.

He also told the officers that the clubs and the picnic spots would be shut and that drawing circles outside all shops in the city would be mandatory.

The shops of those traders who will not follow the social-distancing norms will be sealed. Chouhan has said a fine will be imposed on those government employees who come to office without wearing masks, besides there will not be any fairs in the state. He also took feedback on the medical facilities in the districts and said that the number of beds should be increased. The patients coming for treatment should not face any hassle, he said. He asked the officials to take help of the voluntary organisations to deal with the pandemic. He directed the officers of the district administration across the state to implement strict rules for wearing masks. The number of testing should be increased, and asymptomatic patients should be treated in home isolation, he said. Those who are in serious condition should be admitted to hospitals, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister said the patients should have no difficulties in getting medical aid. Ayushman cards should be used to treat the poor, he added.