Bhopal: Magnificent MP meet on Oct 18; Rs 30,000 crore invested in state in 10 months

BHOPAL: A whopping sum of Rs 30,000 crore has been invested after Congress party came to power in the state. The details of investment will be given by chief secretary SR Mohanty on Thursday prior to investors’ summit. The state government has entered into contract with Ralson Tyres, HEG, India Cements, Jaideep Pharma, Sadguru Pharma and other companies.

These companies have been given relaxations by Cabinet Committee of Investment Promotion. Some of these companies will start working in the coming months.

Chief minister Kamal Nath, prior to Magnificent MP meet, will have one-to-one meeting with the industrialists. The industrialists interested in investment in the state have been provided information about the concessions available to them.

The government is expecting to get investment proposals of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The officers of IAS level will be deputed to get the proposals implemented. The government has also decided its priority sectors for investment and it is only focusing on the areas where there is possibility of investment.

CM to be in Indore for two days: Chief minister Kamal Nath will reach Indore on Thursday afternoon. He would go to Brilliant Convention Centre to inaugurate an exhibition of CII. He will have one-to-one meeting with industrialists in the evening. Nath would also attend dinner hosted by CII. Nath would meet industrialists at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday.

Foreign investments to come in MP:

1. Israel Agol: Rs1,250 crore, 2. Brazil Fitesa: Rs 350 crore, 3. Japan, Bridgestone: Rs 400 crore, 4. Norway Statkraft: Rs 1,000 crore, 5. USA Parpharma: Rs 375 crore, 6. Israel Treva Pharma: Rs 258 crore, USA Case New Holland: Rs 162 crore, 7. USA Teneco automotive: Rs 90 crore 8. USA P&G Expansion: Rs 500 crore.