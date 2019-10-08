Bhopal: Magnificent MP may be limited to 400 guests

BHOPAL: The event Magnificent MP, which is being organised to attract investors in the state, may be limited to 400 invited guests.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has clearly told officials of industries department not to pay more attention to those who are not interested in investing in state.

The state government is inviting only those who are in touch with the government and showing interest in investment. People who have had one-to-one meeting with the CM are also being invited. Political advisor to CM, RK Miglani, who is in touch with investors for long, is doing the scrutiny of invitees.

During BJP government, the emphasis was on inviting maximum investors during Global Investors Meet. Not only industrialists but businessmen were also invited for the summit. Nath has clearly directed that those have nothing to do with industries should not be invited to the event.

The scrutiny of industrialist is also done keeping in mind those who attended GIS but did not fulfill commitments. Those who showed their interest in investment in state did not turn up too are not being invited in the event.

Amongst key industrialists, Kumar Manglam Birla, R Shrinivasan, Gautam Adani and Dilip Sanghi have given their consent to attend the meet. The state government is working hard to ensure that Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries also attends the event.

Kamal Nath’s experience coming handy: The state government is getting benefit of experience and connections of CM in conducting Magnificent MP. Nath knows the intricacies of investment and the investors and also knows about those who would not fulfill their commitments. That is why he has asked the industries department to focus on serious investors only.