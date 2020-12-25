Bhopal: Mafia MP chhor do, nahin to zamin mein 10-ft gaad dunga, says CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeared in a different form on Friday. Chouhan said he was in striking mood these days, and those who have committed irregularities would not be spared at any cost. Land and drug mafias who use muscle power will be dealt with an iron hand.

He said to mafias, "Madhya Pradesh Chhor Do Nahin Dus-foot Zamin Ke Niche Gadh Dunga Aur Pata Bhi Nahin Chalega (Mafias listen! Leave MP. Else, I will put you under ten-foot of the earth. And you will be out of sight)." The days of thugs and goons are over, Chouhan said, adding that meaning of good governance is that people should not be in trouble. He said Patwaris must be present at the Gram Panchayat headquarters on each Monday and Thursday. If they do not follow the instruction action will be taken not against the Patwaris but against the collectors, he said. The government is making a Kisan App, the Chief Minister said.

The survey of crop loss has so far depended on the mercy of Patwaris, and sometimes, it happened that the one person's compensation was given to another. Now, the government is making arrangement for on-the-spot survey of crops by Patwaris and upload the information on the mobile App, he said. If the farmers are not happy about the survey they can immediately raise objection, he said, adding that the facilities for demarcation of crop area will be available on the App. Training camps will be held in 313 blocks to inform the farmers about the new agriculture laws. A format is also being made to deal with irregularities in contract farming, the Chief Minister said.