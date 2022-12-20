e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's horse riders win gold, silver medal in dressage events

Junior National Equestrian Competition, which began in Bhopal on December 12, will end on December 25.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
article-image
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy, Bhopal Academy, Verdinand Equestrian Centre, Gurugram, and Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, won the first position in the dressage team event |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Competition organised at Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy, state’s horse riders won gold and silver medals in the dressage team event on Tuesday. The competition, which began in Bhopal on December 12, will end on December 25.

Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy, Bhopal Academy, Verdinand Equestrian Centre, Gurugram, and Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, won the first position in the dressage team event. This group included Shlok Jhunjhunwala, Paridhi Joshi, Moksh Kothari, and Shashank Singh.

MP Horse Riding Academy, Bhopal, and Sagar Equestrian Academy tied for second place. Raju Singh, Manvendra Singh, Kanchan Rajput, and Umar Ali were in this team.

article-image

