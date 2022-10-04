Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advait Page of Madhya Pradesh has won a gold medal in 400m individual event with a timing of 4:28.91 seconds. He has also won a silver medal in 200m backstroke with a timing of 2:05.86.

Advait Page said he felt ecstatic. “I had a pretty tough day. I had a 400m individual event, and then right after that, I had a 200m backstroke. It was mentally and physically tiring as I participated in 1500m freestyle yesterday, and I won gold in that as well.”

MP’s Richa Mishra also won a silver medal in women’s 400m medley with timing of 5:11.26 seconds while Kanya Nayyar won a bronze in the same event with a timing of 5:11.33.

Till now, MP swimmers have won a total of six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Read Also Bhopal: Sports Directorate awaits response on swimming pool proposal from Public Works Department