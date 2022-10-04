e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

MP’s Richa Mishra also won a silver medal in women’s 400m medley with timing of 5:11.26 seconds while Kanya Nayyar won a bronze in the same event with a timing of 5:11.33.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advait Page of Madhya Pradesh has won a gold medal in 400m individual event with a timing of 4:28.91 seconds. He has also won a silver medal in 200m backstroke with a timing of 2:05.86. 

Advait Page said he felt ecstatic. “I had a pretty tough day. I had a 400m individual event, and then right after that, I had a 200m backstroke. It was mentally and physically tiring as I participated in 1500m freestyle yesterday, and I won gold in that as well.”

MP’s Richa Mishra also won a silver medal in women’s 400m medley with timing of 5:11.26 seconds while Kanya Nayyar won a bronze in the same event with a timing of 5:11.33.

Till now, MP swimmers have won a total of six medals including two gold, three silver and one bronze. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Sports Directorate awaits response on swimming pool proposal from Public Works Department
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

Bhopal: Governor, CM perform Kanya-Pujan

Inflation effect: Ravana effigies rate soars by 30% in Bhopal

Inflation effect: Ravana effigies rate soars by 30% in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win medals, create record 

Bhopal: 19-member Wushu team to head to Gandhinagar for 36th National Games 2022

Bhopal: 19-member Wushu team to head to Gandhinagar for 36th National Games 2022

Bhopal: Monetary transactions slips help Home Guard get bail in SC/ST (Prevention of...

Bhopal: Monetary transactions slips help Home Guard get bail in SC/ST (Prevention of...