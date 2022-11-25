Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win 15 medals on first day of national swimming championship

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win 15 medals on first day of national swimming championship

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh swimmers won a total of 15 medals including four gold, five silver, and six bronze on the first day of 18th National Masters Championships 2022 organised in Ambala, Haryana. The championship, which began from November 25 will end on November 27.

Madhya Pradesh swimmers won a total of 15 medals on the first day. Swimmers Vikram Batham, Krishna Chand, Raikwar, Dilip Joshi, and Kamaljit Kaur won gold in their respective categories.

"We have a few more swimming events left for the day. We hope to win medals in those events too. Swimmer Namita Sharma has won a bronze medal in her category," an official said.

Namita Sharma, a 52-year-old BSNL employee, won a bronze medal. "Age is just a number for me, I participated in Masters Championship and I won a bronze medal. I have been swimming for last 15 years and my family has been supportive. I was into academics but now I have decided to give my hobby a chance and do it professionally," she told Free Press.

article-image

