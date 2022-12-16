Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh second in preventing crime through CCTNS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has scored 2nd place in resolving crime through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). State Crime Records Bureau officials received the award at a programme organised by National Crime Records Bureau Ministry of Home Affairs (NCRB) on Thursday in New Delhi, said the officials here on Friday.

The ADG Chanchal Shekhar said that CCTNS provided advanced tools for investigation, crime prevention, maintenance of law and order and other functions like emergency response, improves communication and helps police personnel to concentrate more on core police functions.

Sub Inspector Radio Omshankar Singh from Chhatarpur working at Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) cell of the department and head constable Deepesh Yadav of the ICJS team at the police headquarters were felicitated.