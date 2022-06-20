Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Ranji team will be rewarded, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the cricket team of Madhya Pradesh for winning the Ranji Trophy semi-finals. Madhya Pradesh will face Mumbai in the finals of the prestigious domestic cricket championship starting June 22. CM Chouhan Monday interacted with the players of Madhya Pradesh cricket team and boosted their morale by congratulating them for their victory in the semi-finals through video conferencing.

Chouhan said that nothing is impossible. The Chief Minister interacted with the captain of the Madhya Pradesh team, Aditya Srivastava and other players.

CM Chouhan said that the team of Madhya Pradesh has reached the finals by being unbeatable. Victory in the semi-finals is a stage, not a destination. The people of Madhya Pradesh are waiting for the final match.

He congratulated the team on behalf of the people of the state. CM Chouhan said to the players, ‘Don't look back, you will definitely get success.’

CM Chouhan said that "I congratulate you all from my heart. I always remember the words of Swami Vivekananda, he encourages the youth." CM Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh cricket team should continue the tradition of glorious victory. CM Chouhan has asked the players to play with full enthusiasm. The players will be awarded and felicitated at the Chief Minister's residence.

CM Chouhan also discussed with the coach and former Ranji player Chandrakant Pandit and appreciated the efforts being made by him to guide the team.

