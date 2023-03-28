 Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh players win 13 medals at 6th Wushu Federation Cup tournament
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh players win 13 medals at 6th Wushu Federation Cup tournament

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The winners | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 17-member contingent from Madhya Pradesh has won 13 medals in the 6th Federation Cup Senior Wushu Competition held in Jalandhar. In the competition, players from Satna, Rewa, Indore, Bhopal, Ashoknagar and other districts took part. City’s wushu player Kaju won silver and a bronze medal for the state. Madhya Pradesh players won 13 medals including two gold, two silver and nine bronze medals.

Many athletes from MP won medals in the competition. For instance, Jaya Pandey, Shruti Vaishnav won bronze medals. Renu Soni won a bronze medal in 70 kg weight category. Kaushlesh Maliwal won bronze medal in 52 kg weight category.

