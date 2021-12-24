Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh logs 30 new cases, zero death; active tally at 191

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With 30 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,581 on Thursday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,859 after 19 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,531 as no fatality was reported during the day, the official said.

There are now 191 active coronavirus cases in the state, he said.

As many as 62,538 swab samples were examined during the day, pushing the number of coronavirus tests carried out in MP so far to 2,32,17,340, the official added.

A total of 10,06,56,990 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far to people in the state, including 4,65,687 on Thursday, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,581, new cases 30, death toll 10,531, recoveries 7,82,859, active cases 191, total tests 2,32,17,340.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:53 AM IST