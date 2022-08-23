Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks report on man beaten by cop in Shivpuri district

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has asked Shivpuri Superintendent of Police to submit a detailed report in which an assistant sub inspector of police had beaten a man in police custody, said officials on Tuesday.

A video went viral on social media, in which an ASI posted in Bamori-Kalan police station was seen thrashing a man with belt at police station in civil dress. The CCTV camera installed in the police station recorded the incident.

The SP of Shivpuri has already instituted an enquiry into the matter and the SDOP will file the report. The commission has asked to present the report in the office within one month. The commission has also asked to verify CCTV footage and ensure safety of camera and CCTV footages till further orders.