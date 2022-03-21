Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy wins inaugural match 1-0 in Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated GST Hockey Chennai 1-0 at the inaugural match of Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament for Pool C that kick-started at Major Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here on Monday.

The only goal of this match was scored by MP Hockey Academy player Rajat in the 14th minute of first quarter of the match. Both the teams performed brilliantly in a close contest but no goal was scored in the second, third and fourth quarters of the match.

The second match of tournament for Pool B was played between the Central Secretariat and the Indian Navy, where the latter defeated the former 2-1. In the 12th minute of first quarter of the match, Indian Navy player Palangappa IE converted a penalty corner and scored a goal for his team.

In the 14th minute of the same quarter, Central Secretariat player Vikas Choudhary scored a field goal to bring his team to a 1-1 equal.

None of the teams could score any goal in the second and third quarters of the match, building pressure on each other.

In the 49th minute of the final quarter, Indian Navy player Prashant converted another penalty corner to earn his team a 2-1 victory.

Today’s matches:

Hockey MP vs Punjab Police at 2:30 PM (Pool A)

Indian Oil vs CAG at 4:30 PM (Pool D)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:03 PM IST