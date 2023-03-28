Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has only 47,511 registered electric vehicles

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though state government is taking only 1% lifetime road tax of the total registration cost of electric vehicles, it has not boosted sale of e-vehicles in the state. In short, the state’s e-vehicle policy 2019 has failed to make people buy e-vehicles. The state has 47,511 registered e-vehicles.

The fastest growing industry of vehicles with the alternative energy sources is attracting the people in good numbers. But at the same time, there are many hurdles that discourage buyers. For example, poor charging facilities have impeded sales.

People in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur own more e-vehicles in comparison to people of Umaria, Singrauli, Dindori and other districts. The e-rickshaw takers are large in number in comparison to other vehicles. About 26,136 e-rickshaws are registered with RTOs in the state. The maximum number of e-rickshaws is registered in Bhopal followed by Gwalior, Indore, Morena and Jabalpur.

After the e-rickshaw, e-scooters are first choice of people. Indore tops the state where 4,327 e-scooters are registered followed by Bhopal (2130), Gwalior (1154) and Jabalpur (1032).

Only 52 electric buses are registered in two districts. They include 11 in Bhopal and 40 in Indore. In Anuppur and Rewa, one each e-cab is registered. In metro cities, not a single e-cab is registered.

The state has only 399 registered e-cars. Of them, maximum numbers of e-cars are registered in Indore (229) followed by Bhopal (210) and Jabalpur (50).

Poor response

Deputy transport commissioner Arvind Saxena told Free Press that the state government formed e-vehicle policy in 2019, which received poor response. Under the policy, the buyer has to pay registration fee, which is only one per cent of the total cost of vehicle.

For buying petrol and diesel vehicles, lifetime registration fee varies from 10% to 16% of the total cost of the vehicle. “The quota of e-car, e-bus, e-motorcycle has not exhausted. Only quota of e-rickshaw and e-scooter has exhausted,” Saxena said.