Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government advises week-long quarantine to passengers from Maharashtra

Bhopal: In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts which share border with Maharashtra should be identified and advised a week-long quarantine.

Madhya Pradesh's eight districts - Chhindwara, Balaghat, Betul, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone and Burhanpur – share border with Maharashtra.

"Passengers coming to the border districts from Maharashtra should be identified and they should be advised a week-long necessary quarantine. This provision should be publicised widely," as per the guidelines issued by MP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora on Sunday evening.

The state government also directed for 50 per cent attendance (maximum 200 people) in closed halls during any programme by following protocols in the districts bordering Maharashtra as well as in the MP capital Bhopal and industrial hub Indore.

The COVID-19 prevention protocols should be widely publicised in districts like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Gwalior, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur and Ujjain, where a spurt in fresh cases was reported, the order said.