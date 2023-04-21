Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh doing good work in wildlife conservation, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said good work is being done in the field of wildlife conservation in the state. Project Cheetah is proving successful as now after seven decades four cheetah cubs are born in India, said CHouhan. A cheetah translocated to Kuno National Park from Namibia on September last year gave birth to four cubs..The behaviour of cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno is normal and they are completely healthy, said the chief minister, adding that the work of monitoring cheetahs is being done 24 hours by the experts. He was chairing the meeting of Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board at Mantralaya on Friday.

A three-day international seminar on wildlife conservation and management will be held at Kanha Tiger Reserve from April 27 to 29, in which many subject experts will participate.

Board members including forest minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah, MLA Sanjay Shah, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, and others officials were present at the meeting. Issues related to Cheetah Project in Kuno Palpur, relocation of tigers in Madhav National Park were discussed in the meeting. It was informed that initiative has been taken to establish a ropeway at Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district till Chauragarh, the main pilgrimage site of Satpura region. The proposals for the formation of Burhanpur, Harda and Omkareshwar sanctuaries were also discussed in the meeting. Discussion was held on filling up the posts of mahouts and making necessary provisions to encourage them considering them skilled and educated even without school education.

It was informed that delegates from 20 countries, who had come to the G-20 summit visited the Panna Tiger Reserve and praised the tiger conservation and management done here.

Increase in number of tigers in MP

According to the All India Tiger Co-Predator Census Estimate 2022, the maximum increase in the number of tigers has been revealed in the Central India region. This is also a clear indication that there has been an increase in the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh. The state-wise tiger population data is expected to be formally released in July.

State 6 tiger reserves in better category

It was informed that management and effectiveness of all the tiger reserves of the country are evaluated in an interval of 4 years. Tiger Reserves of Madhya Pradesh are included in better categories. As per the evaluation report 2022, Kanha and Satpura tiger reserves have been placed in excellent category, while Pench, Bandhavgarh and Panna Tiger Reserves in very good category and Sanjay Tiger Reserve in good category.