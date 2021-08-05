Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announces Rs 1 crore for Tokyo Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey Team members Vivek and Neelakant Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 1 crore cash reward for Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Indian Hockey Team members Vivek Sagar Prasad and Neelakant Sharma. He also announced that all Indian team players would be honoured.

While Vivek belongs to Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, Neelakanta Sharma had joined Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in 2011. Sharma played for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy for many years. He left the academy only after getting job in Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the bronze medal defeating Germany with 5-4 goals at Tokyo Olympic on Thursday.

“Today, the entire country is celebrating the victory. Our team played fantastic throughout the tournament. They defeated strong teams like Argentina, Germany, Japana etc. It is re-birth of Indian Hockey,” Chouhan said.

He further said that Rs 1 crore would be given to Vivek Sagar Prasad, who belonged to Itarsi Madhya Pradesh and Neelakant Sharma, who played for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.