Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh, Bihar register victory in women sub junior hockey

Simdega (Jharkhand)/ Bhopal: Hockey Bihar and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered wins on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2021 here in Simdega on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Bihar edged out Kerala Hockey by a narrow 2-1 margin in Pool D. Shanti Kumari (23 min) and Rajina Marandi (52 min) scored to give Hockey Bihar a 2-0 lead. S. Krishnendu (46 min) pulled one goal back for Kerala Hockey in the final quarter.

In Pool F, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Le Puducherry Hockey by a comprehensive 8-0 margin. Shweta (33, 40, 46, 60 min) starred with four goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Mamta Banjara (20, 28 min) scored two goals while Kritka Singh (45 min) and Tanu Bisen (48 min) scored a goal goal each.

The Pool E match between Assam Hockey and Manipur Hockey was forfeited. The quarterfinals will start on Monday. Hockey Haryana will face Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu. Hosts Hockey Jharkhand will battle it out against Delhi Hockey. Hockey Odisha will face Hockey Punjab while Hockey Bihar will clash with Uttar Pradesh Hockey.