Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh begins receiving electricity from 5 states

At present, electricity demand of Madhya Pradesh stands at 15,900 MW. The state government needs more electricity to supply to farmers for irrigation of rabi crops.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for electricty has shot up substantially in the ongoing rabi season in Madhya Pradesh. To meet the growing electricity demand, state government has started taking back electricity in the same quantity it had supplied earlier to five states.

Madhya Pradesh had supplied its excess electricity of 2100 MW to Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Punjab under Power Bank Agreement. The extra power was supplied to 5 states during monsoon season this year.

State energy department principal secretary Sanjay Dubey told Free Press that energy department made efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply round the year.

According to Dubey, state government has begun taking electricity from 5 states in the same measure it had supplied to them earlier this year. This will continue till February 2023.

