Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Badminton League Second Selection Tourney On Aug 24

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Badminton League Selection Competition-2 will be held from August 24 to August 27 at TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal. In all, four events will be held. The first selection event was organised in Indore. Second event will be held in Bhopal on August 24. Third will be held in Gwalior and the last selection tournament will be held in Indore again. A total of 120 players will be selected for the finals, which will be taken by 8 franchise teams who will compete to gain for Rs 18 lakh.

In all, 30 players will be selected for the event in women’s singles, men’s singles and doubles, and 40 above men’s doubles category in each group.