Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh athletes win 3 medals in Khelo India Youth Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh won three medals in different disciplines of ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh athletes added three medals to the kitty and with that state’s medal tally went up to 56 medals including 23 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze. Till now, this is the least number of medals that MP has won since KIYG 2022 began.

Shooting events concluded at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy on Monday. MP shooters failed to live up to expectations as they didn’t win any medal on the last day of shooting. MP shooters only won four medals.

Hosts picks both gold medals in water slalom

The first day of the two-day water slalom competition began in Maheshwar and hosts MP won both gold medals. In the Girls Canoe Slalom C-1 event, Mansi Batham won gold medal with a score of 128.596. Preeti Pal of Haryana won silver while Dhriti Maria of Karnataka bagged bronze medal. In the Boys Kayak Slalom K-1 competition, it was MP’s Pradhyuman Singh Rathod who emerged victorious with a score of 76.850. Pynshmgain Kurbah of Meghalaya and Anak Chouhan of Gujarat won silver and bronze respectively.

Weightlifting in Indore

In weightlifting, Vijay Prajapati from Madhya Pradesh won bronze medal after lifting total 214kg including 95 kg in snatch, 119 kg in clean and jerk.

Rowing, judo, swimming contests begin today

The much-awaited sporting events of KIYG - swimming, judo, and rowing will begin at different venues in Bhopal on Tuesday. Rowing events will be organised at Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake.

With approximately 550 swimmers participating from all over the country, swimming events will be organised at Prakash Taran Pushkar. Likewise, judo competitions will be held in indoor hall of Sports Authority of India, Bhopal centre.

