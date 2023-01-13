Bhopal: Madhu Singh win bronze medal in All India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Madhu Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhu Singh, a taekwondoin from Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts (Taekwondo) Academy won bronze medal at the All India Inter-University Taekwondo(Women) Championship held in Amritsar in Punjab on Thursday.

Madhu Singh won bronze in 67kg weight category in which 90 girls took part. The championship was organised in the indoor multipurpose gym on Guru Nanak Dev University campus. This championship drew 1,000 players from 200 universities in the country.

Earlier, Madhu had won a gold medal at the 6th cadet and 34th junior and senior boys' and girls' MP State Taekwondo Championship 2022, where MP Academy athletes emerged overall champions in boys’ and girls’ categories.