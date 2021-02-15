Bhopal: LPG rates hiked by 25% within three months  

Bhopal: Fuel prices are on fire in Madhya Pradesh. In the latest, prices of the LPG cylinders have also been hiked by Rs 50 to take it Rs 751.50- all time high in past six months. The LPG consumers who were cursing the government with prices reaching Rs 600 in November 2020 are shocked at present to shell out Rs 150 more for the same gas cylinder. Latest rate of domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) is Rs 751.50 after recent hike of Rs 50.

Consumers from Chambal and Gwalior division are facing the highest rates of LPG ranging from Rs 810 to Rs 820. Domestic gas consumers had a brief relief of about six months only when the price of a gas cylinder remained stagnant at Rs 600 for the said time period. But in the last three months it has seen a steep rise in the prices after which it has climbed to Rs 751.50. The prices of LPG gas cylinders have been constantly on rise from December 2020 till date. At present cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase and the subsidy (Rs 162.50) is then credited to the consumers bank account by the government. However, most of the customers have not received subsidies since May.