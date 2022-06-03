Bhopal: LPG cylinder catches fire in restaurant, 3 receive burn injuries

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a 5-year-old boy received burn injuries after LPG cylinder caught fire in a restaurant in Kolar satellite township under Kolar police station on Friday.

All have been referred to Hamidia Hospital and their condition is reported to be semi-critical, according to police.

The police team swung into action when they were informed about cylinder ‘blast’ in restaurant but when team reached there, it found that it was not blast. The LPG cylinder, which was leaking, caught fire leaving three persons injured.

Sub Inspector Jai Singh said, “LPG cylinder caught fire in Chatkara Restaurant, Kolar. Three persons - Savita Tiwari(40), Ayush(5) and Kundan(33) sustained burns injuries. They were taken to JK Hospital, Kolar. Attending doctors referred them to Hamidia Hospital. We admitted them to Hamidia Hospital and doctors said that their condition is semi-critical.”