Bhopal: Lover Booked For Abetting Suicide | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 21-year-old woman had committed suicide at her house in Govindpura in November 2022 had an extra marital affair with a man who often tortured her, a reason she hanged herself to death. Search is on for the accused in the case.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the woman who took the extreme step was Muskaan Patel (21). She was married in 2020 but had parted ways with her husband.

She then came in contact with another man named Amit and began residing with her in Govindpura. Amit was an alcoholic who often tortured Muskaan in an inebriated state. The police ended the probe on Monday and booked Amit for forcing Muskaan to commit suicide. He is absconding.

Representative Photo |

Bhopal: Youth Loses Control Over Bike, Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man riding a motorcycle at a high speed lost control and rammed it into vehicles of three women in Kolar area on Sunday late night.

He then slipped off his bike near Rajharsh Colony and was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment on Monday morning. Investigating officer (IO) Santosh Kumar told Free Press that deceased Kailash Jamod, a resident of Ratibad, was a labourer.

He was heading towards Kolar on Sunday late night. As he rammed his vehicle into Scooty of three women passing through the same road, he lost control and slipped near Rajharsh Colony. Passers-by rushed him to Hamidia Hospital. Jamod was married and is survived by three children.