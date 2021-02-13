Bhopal: Love makes them endure all odds with a smile

BHOPAL: Doctor couples kept away from one another during the corona pandemic. They were battling against an unseen enemy, the coronavirus. Most of them were afflicted with the disease. For them a break from work was a dream. Therefore, they could barely spend time with their spouses.
On the eve of Valentine's Day, some doctor couples shared with Free Press what they went through during the time when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging through the city, and how they dealt with it. They put up with all the obstacles with a smiling face. Love, respect and mutual understanding made them carry on. After all, love conquers everything.
"When Covid-19 struck, none of us knew anything about the disease but we simply decided to do whatever we could. I was deployed at the ICU on March 23, the first day of the lockdown. At that time my wife, Dr Shivam, was also here. In between, we both became Covid-positive and were admitted to the hospital. In September, my wife left for Mumbai for her PG in gynecology. Since then, we haven't met. When the pandemic was raging, both of us were so busy that sometimes we could not talk even on the phone for days. In such times, it is understanding and love that helps one. I was confident that she was there for me and she knew that I was there for her. We have not attended any social function for the past one year. Ours was a love marriage. We have been married for three years now. It was due to her emotional support that I could work without a break for months."- Dr Vishwas Gupta, Pulmonologist, Hamidia Hospital
"My husband, Dr Samir Pushpad, works at the Aurobindo Hospital, Indore. We couldn't meet since the onset of the pandemic up to September. My husband was on duty at the Covid ward in the hospital. We both had become Covid positive. It was after that we decided to meet on the first birthday of our daughter. Those were very difficult times. We talked on the phone. Sometimes he talked to me wearing a PPE kit which made communication very difficult. We are doctors and for us duty comes first. Both of us missed a lot in that period. But that phase is thankfully over."- Dr Shikha Mali, Pediatric Dentist, People's Hospital
"Our marriage is five years old and we had wed for love. When the pandemic was at its peak, I had to spend most of the time at the hospital as I had an important role in critical care. Even when I went home, I confined myself to a room and maintained a distance from Prerna, my wife and three-and-a-half-years-old daughter. During those 5-6 months, my wife, who is a dermatologist, sacrificed a lot. She looked after the household and the child alone and allowed me to focus solely on my work. She also sacrificed in professional terms in that she did not see patients. We mainly interacted through video calls. I will never be able to forget what she did for me."- Dr Parag Sharma, Associate Professor, GMC and Consultant Chest Physician, Hamidia Hospital
"Dr Sushant Saxena and I had married about five years back. Ours was a love marriage. He is an anesthesiologist at the JK Hospital, Bhopal and manages the Corona ICU. Those were very tough times. No one had any idea how to handle the situation. I lost my father-in-law to Covid-19. My husband was also afflicted by the disease. During his quarantine period, I stayed at hostels and hotels. Even otherwise, we had to live away from each other for a long time. We had to completely cut ourselves off from our families to protect them. My main concern at that time was my hubby's safety. Now that he has been vaccinated and the disease is waning, we can take a sigh of relief.-" Dr Pallavi Gautam, dentist