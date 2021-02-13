Bhopal: Love makes them endure all odds with a smile

BHOPAL: Doctor couples kept away from one another during the corona pandemic. They were battling against an unseen enemy, the coronavirus. Most of them were afflicted with the disease. For them a break from work was a dream. Therefore, they could barely spend time with their spouses.

On the eve of Valentine's Day, some doctor couples shared with Free Press what they went through during the time when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging through the city, and how they dealt with it. They put up with all the obstacles with a smiling face. Love, respect and mutual understanding made them carry on. After all, love conquers everything.

"When Covid-19 struck, none of us knew anything about the disease but we simply decided to do whatever we could. I was deployed at the ICU on March 23, the first day of the lockdown. At that time my wife, Dr Shivam, was also here. In between, we both became Covid-positive and were admitted to the hospital. In September, my wife left for Mumbai for her PG in gynecology. Since then, we haven't met. When the pandemic was raging, both of us were so busy that sometimes we could not talk even on the phone for days. In such times, it is understanding and love that helps one. I was confident that she was there for me and she knew that I was there for her. We have not attended any social function for the past one year. Ours was a love marriage. We have been married for three years now. It was due to her emotional support that I could work without a break for months."- Dr Vishwas Gupta, Pulmonologist, Hamidia Hospital