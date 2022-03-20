Bhopal: Loss of Rs 150 per quintal if produce sold on MSP, say farmers

Bhopal (Madhya Peradesh): Farmers will have to suffer loss of Rs 150 per quintal if they sell rabi crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), a system that will commence from April 1. The authorities will segregate sub-standard grains from superior quality, which will incur losses, farmers said.

Farmers’ leader Kedar Sirohi said, “Rs 20 per quintal is charged by government if farmers registered themselves for selling rabi crops on MSP. Secondly, if government purchases graded grain (superior), at least 7 kilogram to 10 kilogram per quintal will be rejected. So, it will cause loss of Rs 150 per quintal to farmers.

Government separates inferior agriculture produce from superior grains, a system referred to as chalana in local lingo. It is similar to what Uttar Pradesh government does. “So, we appeal to farmers to go for open auction in mandi so that they will get cash instantly and get better price without loss,” Sirohi added.

According to Sirohi, state government said it would purchase grain but it would purchase grain of superior quality. The state government has fixed MSP at Rs 2015 per quintal for wheat and Rs 5,275 per quintal for gram.

Bhopal Mandi president Harish Gyanchandani said, “The rate for wheat ranges from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,300 per quintal while gram was sold for Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,800 per quintal in galla mandi. Government will start purchasing rabi crops at MSP from April 1. However, it will start it from March 21. But practically, it will be from April 1 or onwards.”

Another farmers’ leader Shiv Kumar Sharma alias Kakkaji said, “If government gives bonus on MSP, it will compensate against the loss as farmers have to suffer loss up to Rs 150 per quintal if they sell their rabi crops on MSP. At present, farmers are getting better price in open auction system. Due to Russia-Ukraine war, wheat is being supplied to other countries so farmers are getting better price in open auction system.”

Joint Director, Agriculture, BL Billaiya said, “ Purchasing on MSP will begin from April 1. We have made the system to maintain quality of rabi crops. Otherwise, farmers generally sell soil-mixed agriculture produce. Purchasing authority may apply ‘chalana’ to segregate quality material.”

