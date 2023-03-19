Bhopal: Lord Ram's ideals and values make him relevant, says Scholars

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Ram is the embodiment of values and ideals and that’s why he is relevant and will always be, said scholars who came to attend Fifth International Ramayana Conference across the country.

One can reduce stress and get mental peace following Lord Ram’s character and ideals, opined the scholars. A three-day conference, organised by Ramayan Kendra, Tulsi Manas Pratishthan and Shri ramchandra Bhawan, Hustaon, America concluded on Sunday. On the sideline of the event, Free Press talked to scholars to know how Lord Rama is relevant in the present scenario.

Scientist in ITC Limited in Bangalore Aditya Shukla told Free Press Press “Lord Ram is a value chain that’s why he is relevant. People can achieve anything without Ram but they will not be humble and ideal people. I am achieving a lot of things but not celebrating with family members or my friends then what is the use of the achievement,” Shukla said.

Kaamakshi Mishra, an scholar from Lucknow said “We can’t learn anything if we see Ram as a god. Ram was beyond psychological needs like food, water and shelter as well as safety and security like money and power. He used his potential very well.” She further said that nowadays the number of mental illness cases like depression , stress are increasing because we are not using our capacity. “ We can get mental peace after understanding and following Lord Ram’s character and ideals.

Another scholar Dinesh Shrivastava said that there are a lot of management things in Ramkatha. “Youth can learn very good time management from it,” he said.

Aparna Singh, a scholar from Lucknow said Lord Ram is still relevant and will always be. “Ram was a common man and he used to treat everyone equally, never discriminating against anyone because of their caste or creed or colour. He was a very good environmentalist and animal lover,” Aparna added.