Bhopal: LoP offers Congress membership to Anoop Mishra

Nevertheless, reacting to Singh's proposal, Mishra said he would not leave the BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
former minister Anoop Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the BJP is puzzled by defections, the Congress has offered party membership to former minister Anoop Mishra. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh told media persons on Friday that the BJP was not giving proper respect to Mishra, so the Congress would welcome him. Nevertheless, reacting to Singh’s proposal, Mishra said he would not leave the BJP. According to reports, Mishra is angry with the party. After Mishra lost the assembly election in 2018, neither the government nor the party organisation was giving him any importance. About Mishra, it is said Mishra is in touch with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

