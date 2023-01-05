Bhopal: LoP invites BJP chief to watch obscene CDs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh has fired yet another salvo against ruling BJP by inviting state BJP president VD Sharma to his house to watch the obscene CDs of BJP leaders and RSS functionaries. Singh remarks come in wake of VD Sharma’s statement in which he dared Singh to make the CDs public.

Singh had said that he would never make obscene CDs public. Sharma reacted furiously to the fresh statement of Singh. He said that Singh was holding constitutional post and he condemned his statement.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh left everyone stunned by paying a visit to Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Before this, Mishra had made a sarcastic comment against Singh by saying that why was Singh keeping obscene CDs in ripe age and why was he watching them? “They (CDs) will get damaged if stored for long time, hence Singh should make those CDs public,” Mishra had said.

In a sarcastic comment against Dr Singh, he added, ``Bhajan ki umar mein ghazal ki koshish nahin karni chahiye,” (One shouldn’t sing romantic ghazals in the age meant for singing devotional songs).

History

It was on Tuesday that Leader of Opposition Govind Singh had stunned everyone by claiming that he was having obscene CDs of certain BJP leaders and RSS functionaries. His comments came while defending Sunil Saraf, the Congress MLA from Kotma.