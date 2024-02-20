Bhopal: LoP Applauds Congress MLAs For Not Falling For ‘Misinformation’ About Kamal Nath

Congress MLA Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The patience of Congress MLAs is appreciable as they did not fall for any misinformation spread by other parties and people about former chief minister crossing over to BJP, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, Singhar said that the Congress MLAs and leaders have won the physiological war and have emerged as strong politicians.

On talks of the Congress veteran joining the BJP, the LoP said, “All of these are rumours. He (Nath) has never said that he is joining the BJP. He is a senior, former CM and an asset to the party. All the MLAs are with him. He (Nath) also has said several times that he is like a third son of Indira Gandhi. He understands it and is a very serious personality. I do not think he ever accepted the things (rumours) which are in the media"

Meanwhile, when questioned about whether Nakul Nath may switch sides to the BJP, Singhar said, "Nakul Nath is the only (Congress) MP from the state. He comes from a responsible family and he understands the seriousness. So there is no such thing."

ABVP alleges financial irregularities at RGPV

FP Photo

Alleging financial irregularities in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest, demanding the removal of vice-chancellor and a high-level probe by the technical education department.

Speaking to Free Press, ABVP’s Sandeep Vaishnav claimed that a file related to Rs 200 crore was moved by the university and Rs 7 crore was deposited into the account of a private person Kumar Mayank.

“The V-C wanted to have a word with us over the issue, but we have refused to meet him. We are demanding the removal of the V-C and a high-level probe,” he said.

When tried to contact V-C Sunil Kumar, he did not pick up the phone call.