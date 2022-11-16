Bhopal: Long vehicular queues on diverted routes

Representative Image | Salman Ansari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicle drivers faced problems on Wednesday after traffic routes were diverted in the city for the function where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

The routes were changed for the function held at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

The traffic pressure increased on diverted routes. Long queues of vehicles were seen moving at snail’s pace on many roads. The road from Rani Kamlapati railway station to Misrod saw long queues of vehicles. This impeded vehicular flow, which traffic police found difficult to manage.

The other roads witnessed similar situation. The vehicular traffic was banned around venue. People had to take longer route to reach their destination. Traffic chaos tested patience of vehicle drivers who had no option except to move their vehicles slowly.