 Bhopal: Long-Standing Cataracts Push Class 8 Student To Hang Self
Her parents were farmers, who had gone out of the house on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Troubled due to eyesight issues, a student of Class 8 hanged herself to death at her house in Kolar locality of the city on Thursday, the police said.  Investigating officer (IO) Preetam Singh said that the minor girl who took the extreme step has been identified as Aaradhana Lodhi (15), who was a student of Class 8.

Her parents were farmers, who had gone out of the house on Thursday. When they returned home at noon, they found Aaradhana hanging by the ceiling of the house. They called the neighbours, brought her body down and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival. Her kin informed the police, who rushed to the spot and began investigations.

Lodhi’s kin told the cops that she had been suffering from cataracts in both her eyes for a long time and had developed the habit of overthinking and worrying about her career due to her medical condition.  IO Singh said that Aaradhana was undergoing treatment, but it was not giving positive results, following which she took the extreme step. Further investigations are underway, he added. 

