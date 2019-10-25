Bhopal: Lonely Planet rates MP among top 3 best value int’l destinations

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has been ranked under Top 3 'Best Value Destination' of the world in 2020 by Lonely Planet.

The state is rich in wildlife, heritage, pilgrim spots, architectural wonders and food to suit everybody's taste.

Lonely Planet is a leading travel media company and the world’s number one travel guide book brand, providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973.

Each year, Lonely Planet’s best in Travel lists start with nominations from Lonely Planet’s vast community of editors, researchers, locals and influencers, and decided and ranked by a panel of judges.

Officials of MP Tourism Board said, “It's a matter of pride for us that Madhya Pradesh Tourism has ranked under Top 3 Best Value Destinations of the world.”