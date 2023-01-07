Bhopal: Lokrang 2023 to be themed on nomadic, denotified tribes

The state government is going to organise 38th Lokrang - the celebration of Indian Republic - on a grand scale on the premises of Ravindra Bhavan from January 26. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years due to Covid-induced restrictions, the state government is going to organise 38th Lokrang - the celebration of Indian Republic - on a grand scale on the premises of Ravindra Bhavan from January 26.

The five-day event will be themed on the lifestyle of nomadic, semi-nomadic and denotified tribes. The event will begin with dance drama, Charaiveti, based on the life of denotified Kalbelia community. Directed by theatre actor and director Ramchandra from Bhopal, the hour-long dance drama will be presented by 95-year-old Padma Shri Rai dancer Ram Sahay Pandey as narrator.

Tribal Museum curator Ashok Mishra said exhibition, Dera, would be organised showing the lifestyle of five nomadic communities - Pardhi, Kalbeliya, Bagri, Kuchbandhiya and Bedia. Their traditional houses will also be made. A dialogue on the semi-nomadic community will be organised. A conversation will be held with the scholars on art tradition of nomadic, semi-nomadic and denotified tribes, Mishra said.

Besides, dance, singing, instrumental recital will be held. Artistes from across the country will present folk and tribal dance under Dharohar. They include Kalbeliya dance of Rajasthan, Dhangani Gaja dance of Maharashtra, Lambadi dance of Karnataka and Gudumbaja folk dance of Madhya Pradesh.

Artistes from foreign countries will also present dance under Deshantar. Activities like craft, art and painting will also be organised for children up to 15 years.

1 lakh books: National Book Fair will be organised for the first time in Lokrang. Besides Madhya Pradesh, publishers from all over the country will take part. About 1 lakh books will be displayed in the book fair.

Earthen lamps: About 60 types of earthen lamps will be displayed in a craft exhibition for the first time. Nearly 150 stalls will be set up at the craft fair.