Bhopal: Lokayukta registers fresh case against crorepati Executive Engineer caught taking dough from contractor

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta of Bhopal has registered a fresh case against the executive engineer of the National Health Mission (NHM) for accumulating properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Lokayukta of Jabalpur raided the house of the engineer in charge of NHM, Risabh Jain. It happened on July 20, when he was accepting an amount of Rs 300, 000 as bribe.

The properties of the engineer have been estimated at Rs 500, 00, 000.

A contractor, Chandrabhan Vishwakarma, had lodged a complaint that Jain had demanded dough for clearing the bills of a construction work. Vishwakarma had done the construction work at the district hospital, Seoni.

After the complaint, the Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap and asked Vishwakarma to go ahead with the deal.

According to the deal, the complainant had to give Rs 200,000 and a cheque of Rs 100,000.

The engineer accumulated Rs 9000,000, and, after deducting his expenses, he may have saved Rs 6000,000 including properties.

On the other hand, the police have seized assets worth Rs 8700, 000 and documents of properties worth Rs 5 crore.

After getting the information about the properties the EE owns, the Bhopal Lokayukta police registered a separate case against him.

Properties recovered

During the search, the police have seized gold worth Rs 8700,000, household belongings worth Rs 2200,000. Besides, the sleuths recovered the documents of 37 plots of land and two houses.

Most of the lands were purchased in Sehora block of the district. Its value is about Rs 1, 95, 00, 000.

One agreement of five acres was also found. Each acre costs Rs 4500,000. The agreement was in the name of his son.

The engineer has also spent a huge amount on education of his children. One of his daughters had completed the MBBS from a private collage. The investigative agency said the details of the money spent on the study would be collected from the college and added to the Jain’s income.

His son is pursuing the B-Tech and the amount spent on the studies will also be added to his income.

One daughter had been married off, and the money spent on the wedding ceremony will also be added to his income.