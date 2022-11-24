e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Lokayukta police nab RI for taking bribe

The officials informed that one Brijesh Choukse had filed a complaint that he has a 24-acre of parental land situated in village Sua-Khedi in Sanchi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal have arrested revenue inspector (RI) of Sanchi district Raisen for taking bribe of Rs 20k on the name of demarcation from the complainant on Thursday, the officials said.

The officials informed that one Brijesh Choukse had filed a complaint that he has a 24-acre of parental land situated in village Sua-Khedi in Sanchi. The land is on the name of his father and his younger brother. He wanted the demarcation of the land.

He met with the revenue inspector Ali for it, who demanded Rs 48k (Rs 2k per acre). After negotiation, the RI agreed to take Rs 20k before demarcation. After verification of the complaint, a 10-member trap wing was formed and as soon as the money was handed over to the RI, the trap wing caught him red-handed.

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2020: No appointment order to be issued without HC’s permission

Bhopal: Post of MP SEC becomes home to rehabilitate retired IAS officers

Bhopal: Encroachments on railway land , along tracks removed

Bhopal: Mobile court issues challans to encroachers at New Market, traders shut shop in protest

