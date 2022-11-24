Bhopal: Lokayukta police nab RI for taking bribe

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal have arrested revenue inspector (RI) of Sanchi district Raisen for taking bribe of Rs 20k on the name of demarcation from the complainant on Thursday, the officials said.

The officials informed that one Brijesh Choukse had filed a complaint that he has a 24-acre of parental land situated in village Sua-Khedi in Sanchi. The land is on the name of his father and his younger brother. He wanted the demarcation of the land.

He met with the revenue inspector Ali for it, who demanded Rs 48k (Rs 2k per acre). After negotiation, the RI agreed to take Rs 20k before demarcation. After verification of the complaint, a 10-member trap wing was formed and as soon as the money was handed over to the RI, the trap wing caught him red-handed.