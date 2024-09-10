 Bhopal: Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes, Averts Hitting Tractor Stuck On Tracks
Somnath express loco pilot alerted the other train about stranded tractor ahead on the tracks between Itarsi-Jabalpur section.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes, Averts Hitting Tractor Stuck On Tracks | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major rail accident was averted on Itarsi railway section of Jabalpur Railway Division of West Central Railway (WCR) when the loco pilot of a train applied emergency brakes after he was timely alerted about a tractor being stuck on railway tracks. The loco pilot and crew of Somnath Express, which was on up track - informed the control room on spotting the track on the down tracks.  

WCR CPRO Harsh Shrivastava told Free Press that a tractor got stuck while crossing the railway tracks between Bagratwa and Gurramkhedi section under Narmadapuram district around 10 am. The loco pilot and crew of Somnath Express, -which was on another track- informed the control room about the incident.

And thereafter the loco pilot of another train which was running on the same track on which the tractor was stuck was alerted. The loco pilot of Somnath Express, which was heading to Jabalpur from Itarsi on the up tracks, seeing the tractor stuck on down tracks minimized the speed of his train and it stopped.

The guard informed Gurmakhedi railway station about the situation. The tractor driver had left the tractor and disappeared from the scene. The control room informed the other loco pilot of the train running on the down track about the incident. The loco pilot timely applied emergency brakes and stopped the train.   The tractor driver is being searched. Action will be taken against him under the Railway Act.    

