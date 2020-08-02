Bhopal: Lockdown takes glitter off Rakshabandhan

BHOPAL: The lockdown in Bhopal has taken the sheen off Rakshabandhan just as it has done to other festivals this year.

Many women are upset about it. They cannot meet their brothers, despite living in the same city. Likewise, those whose brothers are settled in different districts across the state are also sad. They are unable to go to those places and tie Rakhi to their brothers.

It does not matter whether a woman is young or old. She had the same yarn to share with Free Press ahead of Rakshabandhan.

An 84-year-old woman Meera has been tying Rakhi to her 90-year-old brother L R Chansauriya for 55 years. The lockdown has prevented her from doing so this year.